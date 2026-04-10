Hosting US-Iran talks a proud moment for Pakistan, Muslim world: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that hosting negotiations between the United States and Iran tomorrow is a “proud moment not only for Pakistan but for the whole Muslim world”.

“At this important development, I want to thank the leadership of our brotherly country, Iran, and the US, for accepting my proposal and agreeing not only on a temporary ceasefire, but at my invitation, they are coming to Islamabad to negotiate for peace,” the premier has said in a televised address.

He adds that during this delicate time, the country’s leadership convinced both Tehran and Washington to agree on a ceasefire “in a very careful but confident manner”.

PM Shehbaz has paid tribute to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his team for “working day and night”, as well as Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose “untiring efforts helped to douse the flames of war and convince the warring parties to talk”.

Calling the talks a “make or break” moment, the premier noted that while a temporary ceasefire has been reached, long-term peace through dialogue would be a “difficult phase”.