Iran’s parliament speaker says negotiations can’t start without Lebanon ceasefire, release of frozen assets
Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has said negotiations with the US cannot begin until two key conditions are met: the implementation of a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of frozen Iranian assets, Al Jazeera reports.
“Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations,” Ghalibaf has said in a post on X.
“These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin.”