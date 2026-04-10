E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Escaped wolf forces school closure in South Korea

AFP Published
THE wolf walks on a road in Daejeon after escaping from a zoo.—AFP
THE wolf walks on a road in Daejeon after escaping from a zoo.—AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SEOUL: A wolf that escaped from a zoo in South Korea remained at large on Thursday, authorities said, prompting a local school to close over safety concerns as the search continued.

The male wolf — born in 2024 and weighing about 30 kilogrammes — escaped from a zoo at a theme park in Daejeon, about 150 kilometres south of Seoul, on Wednesday, triggering a wide search in surrounding areas. It remained at large with a nearby school closing for safety.

“Daejeon Sanseong Elementary School is closed today following the escape of a wolf from a zoo yesterday,” a spokesperson for the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education said.

More than 300 people — including firefighters, police officers and military troops — are taking part in the search operation, an official from the Daejeon Fire Headquarters said.

“We deployed drone cameras early in the morning but had to pull them back due to the ongoing rain,” he said. The wolf dug into the ground and damaged the zoo’s installed fence before escaping, according to the fire official.

Images released by local media showed it wandering in the middle of a road.

In 2023, a male zebra became a global sensation after escaping from a zoo in Seoul and was seen roaming through the streets.

The zebra — named Sero — was eventually cornered in a narrow alley, safely tranquilised and returned to his enclosure without any injuries.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

AJK violence
16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

SINCE early June, Azad Kashmir has been on tenterhooks, with routine life severely disturbed, as the regional...
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe