Girls clinch top three positions in Class-VIII exams

LAHORE: More than 782,000 students cleared the Class VIII examinations across Punjab, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 88 per cent, according to results announced on Thursday.

The top three positions across Punjab were secured by female students. Iqra Khan from Mianwali, a student of Daanish School, clinched first position, followed by Romaisa Iman from Attock in second place, and Fatima Bibi from Bahawalpur in third.

The Punjab Education Curriculum, Training and Assessment Authority (Pectaa) conducted the standardised Grade-VIII examination after a six-year gap, aiming to restore assessment standards and reinforce merit-based evaluation in the public school system.

The examination was held from March 9 to 12. Out of a total enrollment of about 994,700 students in public schools, nearly 894,000 appeared, while around 110,900 candidates failed to secure the minimum passing marks of 33pc.

Overall pass percentage stands at 88 as 92pc of girls, 83pc of boys get through exam

The revived examination featured a technology-driven assessment system. For the first time, the process incorporated AI-supported e-marking, QR-coded answer scripts, and a digital item bank, along with mobile applications for attendance, answer-script scanning, and real-time monitoring. Pectaa has also been implementing School-Based Assessments (SBA) across the province.

Punjab Minister for School and Higher Education Rana Sikandar Hayat formally inaugurated the online results portal, enabling public school students to access their results.

He termed the timely compilation of results within a record 30 days a major administrative achievement.

Highlighting reforms, the minister said this was the first time in Pakistan that 100pc machine marking was implemented, supported by artificial intelligence to ensure transparency and merit.

He added that similar technology would be introduced in matriculation and intermediate examinations in the future.

The results also reveal a gender-wise performance gap, with girls outperforming boys. The pass rate stood at 92pc for girls compared to 83pc for boys, indicating stronger academic outcomes among female students.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, in a statement on social media, described the results as the highest-ever pass percentage in the province’s history.

She praised students, teachers, and parents, attributing the success to their hard work and commitment, and reiterated the government’s focus on transparency, fairness, and improved learning outcomes.

The reintroduction of board-style Grade 8 examinations, after a long gap, is aimed at better evaluating student performance at an early stage. Authorities also ensured transparency by incorporating QR codes on examination papers.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026