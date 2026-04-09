Bayern seize advantage over Real in CL as Arsenal edge Sporting

MADRID: Bayern Munich took control of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Arsenal bounced back from their domestic distress to steal a 1-0 victory at Sporting Lisbon.

Luis Diaz and Harry Kane struck a each in either half to earn the visitors a slender first-leg advantage after a high-tempo contest in the Spanish capital.

Vincent Kompany’s side struck just before halftime when Serge Gnabry slipped a precise pass through for Diaz, who beat the offside trap and fired low past keeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st minute.

Bayern doubled their lead seconds after the restart as Micheal Olise squared for Kane to finish neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counter-attack.

Real improved after the hour and Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 74th minute, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross at the far post.

Manuel Neuer then denied Mbappe and Vinicius Jr with a series of sharp saves as the hosts pressed for an equaliser that never came, as Bayern headed home with a narrow yet significant advantage.

“We came out for the second half and conceded a goal straight away. Both goals we conceded were gifts. Both sides had plenty of chances but Bayern’s best player today was Neuer. In the end, that’s how it goes,” Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger told Movistar Plus.

Vinicius forced a superb one-handed save from Neuer in the 17th minute, the Bayern goalkeeper tipping away a low drive from the edge of the box at full stretch.

LISBON: Arsenal’s Kai Havertz shoots to score past Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Rui Silva during their quarter-final first leg at Estadio Jose Alvalade.—Reuters





Mbappe squandered two openings soon after and was denied again in the 29th minute by an outstanding reflex save from Neuer.

The goalkeeper then produced another fine one-handed save to deny Mbappe in the 65th minute and moments later watched the France forward pull an angled effort wide after clever play from Vinicius.

Bayern coach hailed the performance of the veteran goalkeeper who was named the man-of-the-match.

“If he was the best player, then I’m also happy with that, it’s not a problem,” Kompany told reporters. “I think you need special performances always at this level in these type of games.

“I think today we had also some chances to score more goals, so let’s hope we continue this form next week, and let’s hope that our strikers are the best players next week.”

Kompany praised two-time Champions League and 12-time Bundesliga winner Neuer’s longevity.

“Manu is one of the very few — he’s not just able to do it for a very long time, but for a very, very long time,” said the Belgian coach. “To still perform like he does now, I think that is something that not many goalkeepers, even the top ones, are able to do.”

Bayern had chances of the own as Dayot Upamecano missed an opportunity early in the game from a point-blank range when Alvaro Carrerras produced a goal-line clearance.

Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa backed his team to mount a comeback in Munich.

“I think it’s a defeat that maybe, with a bit more luck in the second half, we could have avoided,” said the Spaniard. “We scored a goal that gave us hope — the pity is we weren’t able to put away any more of the chances we had.

“It’s not going to be easy, but if any team can win in Munich, it’s Real Madrid.”

Raya hailed

In the other first leg encounter the goalkeeper was again proved to be the difference between the two teams.

David Raya was hailed as the world’s best goalkeeper by Kai Havertz after the pair inspired Arsenal’s win at Lisbon.

Raya made a trio of vital saves to keep spluttering Arsenal in the game at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

The Spaniard tipped Maxi Araujo’s drive onto the crossbar and kept out Geny Catamo’s low effort before making another fine stop to parry Catamo’s header late in the second half.

Below their best for long spells, Arsenal capitalised on Raya’s man-of-the-match display to end their two-game losing run.

Havertz calmly converted a pass from fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli in stoppage-time, making Arsenal firm favourites to advance to the semi-finals when they host Sporting in the second leg on April 15.

Raya’s return to the team was vital after he was rested for Arsenal’s League Cup final loss to Manchester City and their embarrassing FA Cup quarter-final defeat against second-tier Southampton.

“Unbelievable. I think still underestimated in the world of football but for me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world,” Havertz said.

“He’s outstanding, he’s saved us so many times and we’re very glad to have him.”

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta echoed Havertz’s verdict after Raya’s seventh Champions League clean-sheet this season.

“At the moment he’s phenomenal and extraordinary since he joined us. We are very lucky to have him,” he said.

“He had two moments where he made two big saves. And that’s the Champions League, the Champions League is always decided in the boxes and because there’s so much quality here.”

Raya felt his first save from Araujo was the decisive moment in the game as it kept Arsenal afloat in a difficult period.

“I think that’s a turning moment. It was a quick transition from them, great strike but I managed to get a fingertip to it to hit the bar. It’s one of those moments that can change games,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026