E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Exhibition marking Romania-Pakistan diplomatic relations launched

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Senate Chairman Yusaf Raza Gillani Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan and Romanian ambassador Dan Stoenescu view a picture at the exhibition of Pak-Romania Relation and launch of the national anthem of Pakistan in a choral format at Parliament House Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
Senate Chairman Yusaf Raza Gillani Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan and Romanian ambassador Dan Stoenescu view a picture at the exhibition of Pak-Romania Relation and launch of the national anthem of Pakistan in a choral format at Parliament House Islamabad on Wednesday. — Photo by Tanveer Shahzad
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ISLAMABAD: The Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday hosted a cultural and diplomatic event, bringing together ambassadors of friendly countries, senators, and guests to mark the official launch of the national anthem of Pakistan, in a choral format, while celebrating the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

The programme commenced with an informal gathering of ambassadors with Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate. It continued with the inauguration of a diplomatic exhibition dedicated to over six decades of Romania-Pakistan bilateral relations, highlighting key milestones in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

A statement issued by the Romanian Embassy said the exhibition was officially opened through a ribbon-cutting ceremony jointly conducted by Chairman Gillani and Dan Stoenescu who is the Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan. Foreign ambassadors and Pakistani parliamentarians toured the exhibition, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and friendship.

A highlight of the event was the performance of the national anthem of Pakistan in its historic choral arrangement by the Romanian National Chamber Choir “Madrigal - Marin Constantin,” presented during the opening of the Senate plenary session in the presence of ambassadors, senators, and guests.

On this occasion, Yousaf Raza Gillani recalled that, on the occasion of Pakistan Day (March 23), Romania offered Pakistan the first-ever professional choral arrangement and written score of its national anthem. This cultural initiative was presented to the Senate on the auspicious day when Pakistan played a crucial diplomatic role in reaching a ceasefire in the Middle East.

He further expressed his appreciation to the Romanian authorities for their support in advancing this historic initiative, emphasising that the project represents a lasting cultural bridge between Pakistan and Romania, symbolising friendship, mutual respect, and a shared vision for deepening bilateral relations.

During the plenary session, senators from both the government and opposition benches also expressed their gratitude to Romania for this historic gesture. The embassy said that the event reaffirmed the strength of Romania-Pakistan relations and underscored the vital role of cultural diplomacy in bringing nations closer together.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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