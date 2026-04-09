Lebanon declares day of mourning after Israeli attacks

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has declared Thursday a national day of mourning after Israeli strikes shook the country and killed more than 100 people, according to a preliminary toll from the health ministry, reports AFP.

In a statement, the prime minister’s office said Thursday will be “a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians”, ordering the closure of public administrations and the lowering of flags.

Salam’s office said he was engaged in diplomatic outreach “to mobilise all of Lebanon’s political and diplomatic resources to stop the Israeli killing machine”.