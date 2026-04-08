Kuwait says oil facilities, power stations struck in Iranian drone attack

Kuwait’s ⁠interior ministry is reporting “severe material damage” at ⁠several vital facilities of the ⁠Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the energy and ‌water resources ministry, after what it said was an Iranian drone attack, Al Jazeera reports.

The ministry said fire broke out at some of the attacked sites, which include oil facilities, three power stations and water desalination plants.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have also reported attacks despite the US and Iran announcing a ceasefire for two weeks.