Favourites tag means nothing, says PSG’s Enrique ahead of Liverpool clash

POISSY: Paris St-Germain manager Luis Enrique has played down suggestions his side are favourites ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at home to out-of-form Liverpool.

The English champions, fifth in the Premier League, have suffered 15 defeats across all competitions this season — their most in a single campaign since losing 18 matches in 2014-15.

PSG, meanwhile, lead Ligue 1 and are well placed to defend their Champions League crown.

“It’s difficult to talk about Liver­pool,” Enrique told reporters on Tuesday. “Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks very well about them.

“My view is that it’s both the same team and a different team. Everyone is trying to work out who the favourites are, but in this sort of match that means nothing. It will be tough for both teams.

“Showing that we’re still in the running every year and playing against Liverpool is always a positive thing. We want to reach the semi-finals; we know how difficult it will be, but we’re very motivated.”

The tie is a repeat of last season’s round-of-16 meeting, when PSG knocked Liverpool out on penalties.

“Last year, everyone said it was Liverpool, and PSG went through,” Spaniard Luis Enrique said.

This time, it will also see Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike come up against his former club.

The 23-year-old France international has enjoyed an impressive first season in England, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances.

Ekitike spent a brief spell at PSG between 2023 and 2024 but found minutes hard to come by in a squad featuring Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz did not train with the squad on Monday due to injury, but French winger Bradley Barcola did following an ankle problem.

ISAK RETURNS

On the other hand, Alexander Isak has been included in the Liver­pool squad as the Sweden striker returns from a lengthy injury absence.

Isak has only made 16 appearances for Liverpool since his British record move from Newcastle United last year after struggling with a series of fitness issues.

After 15 weeks on the sidelines, the 26-year-old is finally ready to feature in a Liverpool squad again.

“Alexander Isak is among the players that departed John Lennon Airport for Paris this afternoon, ahead of Wednesday night’s quarter-final first leg at Parc des Princes,” Liverpool said on their website.

Isak returned to group training last Thursday and worked with his team-mates on Tuesday morning before jetting off to France.

Isak’s absence has been keenly felt and his place in the 21-man squad for the trip to Paris could be a major boost for Slot’s spluttering side.

Pressure is mounting on Slot and his team after Saturday’s dismal 4-0 loss at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Liverpool are languishing in fifth place in the Premier League and the Champions League is their last hope of silverware this season.

FLICK TO DEFEND ‘EMOTIONAL’ YAMAL

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he would defend teenage star Lamine Yamal against criticism for his occasional “emotional” outbursts, ahead of the Wednesday’s Champions League last-eight clash against Atletico Madrid.

The 18-year-old winger did not celebrate Barca’s late winner in the 2-1 victory at Atletico in La Liga on Sat­urday that took the Catalans seven points clear at the top of the table.

Yamal was visibly irritated, with Spanish media reporting it was because a member of the Barcelona coaching staff admonished him from the sidelines for shooting when he could have passed.

“What we have to see is that Lamine is 18 years old and for me he’s an unbelievable player, you can see it when you watch the game again — what he’s doing is unbelievable,” Flick told reporters on Tuesday.

“But he’s only 18, sometimes he’s angry when I substitute him. He had a situation, where he dribbled past four or five players and then shot and missed.

“Sometimes he’s frustrated he didn’t score this goal and he’s like that, he’s emotional, and this is good. I will always support him.”

Flick admitted Yamal’s shows of disapproval on the sideline sometimes create headlines that are not ideal for the team.

Flick said the quarter-final tie against Diego Simeone’s Atletico would be tricky to navigate, starting at Camp Nou.

“Atleti is a tough team, they have the right attitude, a lot of intensity, fast players, fantastic players on the pitch,” said Flick.

“On Saturday they rested many players but the quality was very high. they love to defend, they know how to defend in a deep block, it’s not so easy to score two goals at Atletico. It’s always tough.

“There will be a lot of emotions in this game because it’s two legs, we try to give our best to get a good result tomorrow.”

Marcus Rashford is in line to start on the left flank in place of injured winger Raphinha.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026