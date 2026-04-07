Pakistan’s “positive and productive” efforts to stop the US-Israeli war on Iran are approaching a “critical, sensitive” stage, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam says in a post on X.
“Stay tuned for more,” he added.
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Pakistan’s “positive and productive” efforts to stop the US-Israeli war on Iran are approaching a “critical, sensitive” stage, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam says in a post on X.
“Stay tuned for more,” he added.