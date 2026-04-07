E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Balochistan goes digital for investors

Muhammad Akbar Notezai Published
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QUETTA: In a significant effort to improve the investment environment, the Balochistan government on Monday launched a major initiative to streamline business processes and enhance investor confidence.

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer Qaim Lashari said that the establishment of the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) is a positive step toward modernising the business environment in the province.

He expressed these views while giving a detailed briefing to members of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the BFC. He explained that the centre is a modern, one-window digital platform through which entrepreneurs will no longer need to repeatedly visit multiple government departments to start a business. All essential services, including licensing, registration, and other regulatory requirements, will be provided through a single platform.

QCCI President Haji Muhammad Ayub Miryani welcomed the establishment of the centre, describing it as a long-standing demand of the business community.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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