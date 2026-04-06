E-Paper | July 12, 2026

‘Brics should condemn unlawful US, Israel actions’: Iranian envoy to India

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Mohammad Fathali, the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi, has said that Tehran expects the Brics grouping of nations to “condemn unlawful and criminal actions by the United States and the Zionist regime” amid the war, in a reference to Israel, Al Jazeera reports.

India is the current chair of Brics, a group that Iran joined at the start of 2024. The grouping also includes Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and is widely seen as a bloc representing the interests of the Global South.

Fathali’s comments came in an interview with Indian news agency ANI.

However, the Brics coalition has so far been silent on the war on Iran. China and Russia have been supportive of Iran’s position and have been deeply critical of the US and Israel.

On the other hand the UAE has been opposed to Iran’s attacks on Gulf states: Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been hit particularly badly.

Many other Brics nations, including India and Egypt, have tried to balance relations with the US and Iran. India is also a close partner of Israel.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe