New collection of stories termed a refreshing relief in today’s stressful world

PESHAWAR: In the enchanting city of flowers, Peshawar, the arrival of spring awakens not only nature’s blossoms but also a vibrant season of literary celebrations.

Every corner blooms with colourful gatherings of poets and writers, their assemblies reaching dazzling heights of creativity and grace. Amidst a playful drizzle and the intoxicating fragrance of fresh flowers, a book launching function was arranged here the other day at Khatir Ghaznavi Auditorium of the Abasin Arts Council. Poets, writers and fans attended the event.

Under the elegant leadership of chairperson Bushra Farukh, the forum proudly unveils the books of its women members every 8th of March. This year, 14 books were gracefully launched. A special highlight was the first book launch of Faiza Shehzad, president of All Pakistan Women Association (APWA), KP Chapter, and general secretary of Karawan-i-Hawa. The event was jointly organised by Karawan-i-Hawa and the Abasin Arts Council.

Faiza Shehzad has maintained a deep bond with her pen for years. Her writings have appeared in several anthologies. Her debut book, “Main Bolun Ke Na Bolun” (Should I speak or stay silent), surprised everyone.

Through her sparkling humour and gentle satire, Faiza Shehzad has become Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first female humorist, laying the foundation stone for women’s humorous writing in the province. The chief guest was director culture Mrs Halima Iqbal, while guests of honour included Dr Ijaz Khattak, Mushtaq Shabab and Bushra Farrukh.

Noted literati including Dr Zaigham Hassan, Fazal Kabir, veteran TV actor Najeebullah Anjum, Mushtaq Shabab, Naz Parvin, Bushra Farrukh, and Prof Shaheen Umar offered glowing tributes to Faiza Shehzad for portraying everyday social characters and issues in simple, relevant and highly humorous language. Readers feel as if the stories are their own personal tales, they commented.

“In today’s stressful world, it brings refreshing relief like a cool breeze. Her sharp yet playful sentences often force spontaneous laughter. She has boldly moved away from traditional styles and succeeded remarkably,” they added.

While focusing on women, she has also sensitively depicted the struggles and absurdities of men especially writers and poets, trapped in the whirlwind of home and office life. The elegant contrast between old and new eras keeps the reader thoroughly engaged.

Mrs Halima Iqbal expressed her delight: “I am truly happy to attend such a beautiful and humorous event. Such gatherings should continue and the culture department assures its full support.”

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026