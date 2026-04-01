Israeli strikes kill 7 in Beirut and nearby town: Lebanon health ministry

Israeli strikes in south Beirut and a nearby area killed seven people and wounded dozens, Lebanon’s health ministry has said according to AFP.

“The Israeli enemy’s raid on the Jnah area in Beirut has, according to an initial toll, resulted in five martyrs and 21 others wounded,” a ministry statement said, referring to an area in south Beirut.

The strikes on Jnah targeted four cars that were parked in the street, a Lebanese security source said.

Another strike that hit a vehicle in Khaldeh, just south of the capital, has killed two people and wounded three, the ministry of health said in another statement.