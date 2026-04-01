‘Maze-like’ tunnel from Morocco to Spain busted

MADRID: Spanish police on Tuesday said they had uncovered a technologically sophisticated and “maze-like” underground tunnel used to smuggle tonnes of hashish from Morocco to Spain’s North African exclave of Ceuta and Europe.

The investigation found the site in Ceuta concealed under an industrial warehouse that was protected by pumping and soundproofing systems to avoid detection, police said in a statement.

The bottom of the three-level tunnel, which led directly to Morocco, resembled “a maze typical of a mine”, equipped with trolleys “that moved on a rail system of complex construction and characteristic of perfectly designed feats of engineering”.

The bales of hashish were prepared and stored on the middle level, from where they were lifted “thanks to a system of cranes and pulleys designed to move heavy loads”, the police said. The entire structure is 19 metres (62 feet) deep, but investigators cannot determine how long the tunnel is “because it is flooded”, the officer responsible for the operation, Antonio Martinez, explained.

The tunnel, measuring 1.2 metres high and 80 centimetres wide, was “well-equipped” and “purpose-built” by “an extremely powerful organisation” that contacted other groups to transport the drug in speedboats and fishing vessels, he added. Police began their investigation in February 2025, seizing more than 17 tonnes of hashish and 1.4 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash in various operations in Ceuta and mainland Spain over several months.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2026