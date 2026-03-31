Journalist holding US passport kidnapped in Baghdad, police sources say

A female journalist holding a US passport has been kidnapped in Baghdad by unknown parties, Reuters reports citing two police sources.

The Iraqi interior ministry has not disclosed her nationality, but said one suspect has been arrested and efforts are ongoing to free the journalist.

The US State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police sources say they were still chasing a vehicle in which she was taken by force by four men in civilian clothes.

The search is focused in the eastern part of the capital where the kidnappers’ vehicle was headed, police sources add.