Israel military reports Iranian missile attack

Israel’s military said its air defences were responding to Iranian missiles as sirens rang out in Jerusalem, reports AFP.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel,” the Israeli military posted on Telegram.

Sirens sounded and at least ten blasts were heard over Jerusalem, an AFP journalist said.

After announcing that air defences were intercepting incoming missiles, a military statement said it was safe “to leave protected spaces in all areas of the country”.

Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB also reported that Iran had fired a missile towards Israel.