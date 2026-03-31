‘Rescue Authority’ proposed to bring all Sindh emergency services under one body

KARACHI: A high-level committee on Monday agreed on the need of the establishment of a comprehensive, autonomous and effective “Rescue Authority” to bring all emergency services across the province under an integrated system.

Chaired by Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, the committee in its meeting deliberated on the reorganisation and improvement of rescue and emergency services in Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Nasir Shah, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Chief Minister’s Adviser Gyan Chand Essrani, Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho, advocate general, representatives of Rescue 1122, directors general of the Sindh Building Control Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

The primary objective was to bring all rescue-related institutions in the province under an effective and integrated system and to further enhance emergency response mechanisms, said a press release issued after the meeting.

Lanjar stresses autonomous institution to carry out all rescue work across Sindh; recommendations to be sent to CM

The rehabilitation secretary briefed the participants of the meeting on ongoing rescue initiatives in the province, the challenges faced and future strategies. Participants engaged in constructive and comprehensive discussions to improve the performance of rescue and emergency services and presented various practical recommendations.

The home minister emphasised that all rescue institutions in the province should operate under one umbrella to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and enable prompt and effective response during emergencies. He proposed the establishment of an autonomous “Rescue Authority” to organise all relevant institutions under a centralised system and to carry out all rescue activities through this authority.

He further stated that the relief phase following rescue operations is equally critical, making it essential to develop a comprehensive and coordinated system. The home minister directed that recommendations regarding the establishment of the proposed Rescue Authority be finalised at the earliest and submitted to the committee, after which they will be presented to the Sindh chief minister.

The LG minister stressed the need to formulate effective standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the authority, taking guidance from the Sindh Solid Waste Management model, and highlighted the importance of making the institution strong and functional as a role model.

Mayor Wahab proposed the establishment of the authority under a one-window operation, emphasising centralised procurement and recruitment processes, with all affairs managed in an organised manner under the Sindh government.

Rehabilitation Adviser Essrani emphasized that rescue and relief operations must be carried out with mutual cooperation and full coordination to ensure effective outcomes in any emergency situation.

The IGP reaffirmed the commitment that police would continue to fully support rescue operations in all kinds of accidents and emergency situations to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed that the establishment of a comprehensive, autonomous and effective Rescue Authority is the need of the hour, which will help modernise emergency services across the province,” the statement added.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of local government, law and health department, Karachi police chief, etc.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026