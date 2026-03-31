Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli forces in Lebanon

Hezbollah says its fighters have launched attacks on a base in northern Israel and on Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon, reports Al Jazeera.

Citing a statement by Hezbollah, it reported that Philon base south of Rosh Pina has been targeted with a drone while a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in al-Bayyadah town has been targeted with rocket barrages and artillery shells.

The group also said it had fired a drone at a gathering of Israeli troops near the Naqoura port in Lebanon, with an attack drone and struck the Nahariya settlement in northern Israel with a rocket barrage.