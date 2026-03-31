Iran parliament commission approves Hormuz toll plan: state media

A parliamentary commission in Iran has approved plans to impose tolls on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, reports AFP, citing state media.

Citing a member of the parliament’s security commission, state TV said the plan involved, among other things, “financial arrangements and rial toll systems” and “implementing the sovereign role of Iran”, as well as cooperation with Oman on the other side of the strait.

It also included the “prohibition of Americans and the Zionist regime from passing through”, as well as a ban on other countries imposing sanctions on Iran.