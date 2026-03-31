No talks have taken place with US during 31 days of war, asserts Iran foreign ministry spokesman

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmael Baqaei, has asserted that Tehran has had no negotiations with Washington during 31 days of the ongoing war.

“What has occurred is the submission of a negotiation request, accompanied by a set of proposals from America, which has reached us through certain intermediaries, including Pakistan.

“Our position is very clear. At present, as America’s military aggression and invasion continue with full intensity, all our efforts and capabilities are devoted to defending Iran’s essence … We do not forget the betrayal that was inflicted upon diplomacy in two instances within less than a year,” he posted on X.