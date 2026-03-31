UAE announces distance learning will continue until mid-April

The United Arab Emirates has announced that students will continue remote schooling across the country for at least the next two weeks, Al Jazeera reports.

“The Ministry of Education announces the continuation of distance learning until Friday, 17 April 2026, for students, as well as teaching and administrative staff, across all nurseries, kindergartens, and public and private schools nationwide to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone,” it has said in a post on social media.

“The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis.”