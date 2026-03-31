E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Bahrain arrests 3 for forming Hezbollah-linked cell

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Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior has announced it arrested three individuals for forming a “terrorist cell belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organisation”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the ministry has said suspects coordinated with “terrorist elements abroad … to undermine state sovereignty, spread fear and terror among citizens and residents, and endanger the security and safety of the country”.

Testimonies taken from the suspects indicate they “received weapons training during their travels to Lebanon after meeting elements of the terrorist group”, it adds.

The accused “sent photos and information regarding the repercussions of the sinful Iranian aggression currently facing the Kingdom of Bahrain and collected funds under the guise of charitable work, transferring them to support the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organisation in preparation for being assigned by its leadership to carry out terrorist plots and acts in Bahrain”.

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