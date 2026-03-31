Gulf states, Jordan and Russia discuss Middle East war

An online meeting has been held with the foreign ministers of Gulf nations Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman, along with Jordan and Russia, Al Jazeera reports.

The meeting, chaired by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, was attended by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also participated.

“The meeting focused on discussing the Iranian aggressions against the GCC states and Jordan, alongside reviewing the latest developments in the region,” a GCC statement reads.