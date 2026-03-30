Ukraine working with Jordan and Kuwait, calls for agreements from Bahrain and Oman: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed a “very fruitful visit” to the Middle East, noting landmark agreements with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and adding that Kyiv is also working with Kuwait and Jordan.

“[Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council] Rustem Umerov is currently in the region, continuing political-level negotiations – he reported to me today – and there are already additional requests from Bahrain and Oman,” Zelensky says in a post on X.

He adds that this is not just a matter of Ukrainian prestige on the global stage, but that Kyiv is “exporting our system of protection, the skills of our warriors, the knowledge that our state possesses”.

“And from these partner countries, we expect reciprocal security engagement,” he adds.