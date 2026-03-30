E-Paper | July 10, 2026

War Diary Day 31: Economic shockwaves deepen in absence of diplomatic off-ramps to Iran war

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On the 31st day of the US-Israeli war on Iran, the economic dimension of the war continued to become more pronounced as the conflict remained locked in a high-intensity, multi-domain phase, with exchanges continuing across Iran, Israel, and the wider region.

Inside Iran, US and Israeli strikes continued to target the civilian infrastructure besides military and strategic targets, including hits on research facilities and air defence systems.

The goal seems to be to degrade both Iran’s operational military capability and technological depth.

Moreover, there have been attacks on energy sites, leading to power outages in major urban centres such as Tehran and Karaj.

Despite these pressures, Iran’s retaliatory capacity remained intact, with continued missile and drone launches targeting Israeli industrial zones and infrastructure, as well as assets in Gulf countries.

Read more here.

A first responder inspects the wreckage of a vehicle at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Hanouiyeh, east of Tyre, on March 30. — AFP
A first responder inspects the wreckage of a vehicle at the site of an Israeli airstrike in the southern Lebanese village of Hanouiyeh, east of Tyre, on March 30. — AFP
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