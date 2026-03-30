France seeks emergency UN meeting after deadly attack on UN peacekeeper in Lebanon

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot says he has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following “the extremely serious incidents” targeting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon that killed one Indonesian national, AFP reports.

“Such attacks near UN peacekeeping positions are unacceptable and unjustifiable,” Barrot has said, adding France is calling “for a full investigation into the circumstances of these tragedies”.

The peacekeeper from Indonesia was the first from the UN’s peacekeeping force, known as Unifil, to be killed in the new war between Israel and Hezbollah, which erupted on March 2.