Dubai announces over $270m in economic support for business

Dubai will provide support worth over $270 million to help businesses and families, authorities have announced, with the Gulf states facing economic disruption from Iran’s aerial attacks and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, AFP reports.

“Today, we approved support measures worth 1 billion dirhams ($272m) for the economic sector, aimed at assisting individuals, families, and businesses in navigating these exceptional circumstances,” Dubai’s media office has said in a statement.

It adds: “Long-term government planning reflects Dubai’s unwavering commitment to its citizens, residents.”