E-Paper | July 10, 2026

US will continue operations unabated, but within confines of law, White House says

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says that Iran has been informed that their best move is to make a deal and that the president is “not afraid to use” the US armed forces’ capabilities, which are “beyond their (Iran’s) wildest imaginations”.

The remark was made in response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s claims about striking power and desalination plants in Iran.

Leavitt adds that the administration will act within the confines of the law, but noted that operations will continue unabated to achieve Operation Epic Fury’s full objectives.

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