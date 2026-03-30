E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Trump has ‘declined to rule out’ ground invasion

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Asked about the possibility of an American ground invasion of Iran, White House Press Secretary says US President Donald Trump has “declined to rule out” ground operations, noting that options presented by the Pentagon do not constitute a decision.

“With respect to abiding by Congress and the rule of law, that’s something the administration will always do,” she has replied.

“Prior to the launch of Operation Epic Fury … the administration gave a courtesy notice to Congress and the gang of eight, and top-level administration officials and cabinet secretaries have gone to Congress multiple times to provide those courtesy briefings,” she adds, referring to a bipartisan group of eight top-level leaders in the US Congress.

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