Trump interested in calling on Arab states to help pay for Iran war, White House says

US President Donald Trump would be interested in calling on Arab countries to pay for the costs of the Iran war, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tells reporters, adding that she thinks Trump would have more to say on the issue, Reuters reports.

Leavitt, asked at a news briefing whether Arab countries would step up to help pay for the war, says she will not get ahead of Trump, but that it was an idea that he has.

“I think it’s something the president would be quite interested in calling them to do,” Leavitt says. “It’s an idea that I know that he has and something that I think you’ll hear more from him on.”