E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Thousands of US Army paratroopers arrive in Middle East as buildup intensifies

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Thousands of soldiers from the US Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division have started arriving in the Middle East, two US officials have told Reuters, as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the war against Iran.

The paratroopers, based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, add to the thousands of additional sailors, Marines and Special Operations forces sent to the region. Over the weekend, about 2,500 Marines arrived in the Middle East.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say specifically where the soldiers were deploying to, but the move was expected.

The additional Army soldiers include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters, some logistics and other support, and one brigade combat team.

No decision has been made to send troops into Iran, but they will build up capacity for potential future operations in the region, one of the sources said.

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