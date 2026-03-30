US ‘committed to finishing the job’ in Iran, Rubio says

The US Secretary of State says the war on Iran was launched to protect the Middle East from turmoil and danger, Al Jazeera reports.

“Imagine five years from now or three years from now, when they had more missiles, more drones, what they would have been willing to do to their neighbours and to us. That was intolerable. That’s why this needed to be done,” Rubio has said.

“Now the United States is committed to finishing the job. We’re working very closely with all of our allies. These are strong, stable countries in the region. These are our allies. These are our friends, and we’re going to continue to be there and support them as they face this onslaught.”