E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Rubio claims Tehran chose ‘terrorist groups’ over supporting Iranians

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran had a chance at diplomacy to prevent the US-Israeli attack on the country, but failed during negotiations, adding that talks are now under way to end the war, Al Jazeera reports.

“We could have done this before. I mean, imagine an Iranian regime who — instead of spending billions of dollars supporting terrorist groups and building up all these weapons — invested that money into Iran, for the people of Iran, so they wouldn’t have water shortages, so their economies would provide opportunities,” Rubio tells Al Jazeera.

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