Rubio claims Tehran chose ‘terrorist groups’ over supporting Iranians

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran had a chance at diplomacy to prevent the US-Israeli attack on the country, but failed during negotiations, adding that talks are now under way to end the war, Al Jazeera reports.

“We could have done this before. I mean, imagine an Iranian regime who — instead of spending billions of dollars supporting terrorist groups and building up all these weapons — invested that money into Iran, for the people of Iran, so they wouldn’t have water shortages, so their economies would provide opportunities,” Rubio tells Al Jazeera.