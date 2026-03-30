Foreign ministers of Iran, France hold telephone call to discuss security, economic consequences of war

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the security and economic consequences of the US-Israeli war on Iran with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barro in a telephone call, Al Jazeera reports.

Barrot has “emphasised” France’s position in “opposing the imposed war against Iran and attacking civilian targets,” according to a statement relayed by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

He also “expressed concern about the escalation of the situation in the region..and emphasised the need to strengthen political and diplomatic movements to find a solution to end the war and return stability and security to the region”, read the statement.

The two leaders also stressed the need to continue “diplomatic interactions … between the two countries while exchanging views on consular issues”.