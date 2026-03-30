Kuwait says one killed in Iranian attack on desalination plant

Kuwait says an Iranian attack on a desalination and electricity plant killed one worker and caused damage to a building, as the Islamic republic presses its aerial campaign against its Gulf neighbours, AFP reports.

“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait,” the Gulf state’s electricity ministry has said in a statement.

The attack caused “the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” the statement added, without elaborating on the location of the facility.