Attacks on US bases weakened air defence capabilities in Israel: Iran

Iran has said that one of the “principal factors” in the increase in successful missile attacks on Israel is the targeting of US bases in the region.

In a post on X, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has said that strikes on US bases “diminished their (Israel) intelligence and operational interception capabilities against our missiles”.

“At the instigation of the Israeli regime, the United States has effectively turned certain countries in the region into theatres of conflict,” the post added.