E-Paper | July 10, 2026

EU says human rights sanctions on Iran extended for another year

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The Council of the European Union says the bloc’s restrictive measures against serious human rights violations in Iran have been extended until April 13, 2027, Al Jazeera reports.

“These measures consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze, and a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications,” a statement by the EU legislative body said.

The statement also said EU citizens and companies are “forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities”, adding that the list comprises “a total of 262 individuals and 53 entities” after a deceased individual was removed from it.

The EU first introduced a sanctions regime for serious human rights abuses and violations in Iran in 2011, and has extended it ever since on an annual basis.

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