E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Oman port hit by drone to reopen from Tuesday

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Danish shipping firm Maersk has announced that Oman’s port of Salalah, which was hit by a drone at the weekend, will start to reopen from Tuesday, AFP reports.

The Omani authorities have said one worker was injured and minor damage was caused by the strike on the port, which is run by Maersk subsidiary APM Terminals and is one of the key shipping facilities in the Gulf state.

Maersk has said the area damaged was “limited” and that the port’s management would take “necessary measures” to progressively build up to full capacity.

Some “constraints” would remain, but additional safety and “preventive” measures had been taken because of the strike, it added.

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