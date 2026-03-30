E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Marco Rubio says Trump prefers diplomacy in Iran war

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In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has discussed the US-Israeli war on Iran.

He claims that “direct messages and talks” are taking place between parties inside Iran and the United States, primarily through intermediaries.

“President Trump always prefers diplomacy and always prefers to reach a result, and we could have done that before,” Rubio said.

He added that Tehran had chosen to “spend its country’s wealth to support Hezbollah, Hamas, and Shia militias inside Iraq”, and “needlessly threaten” its neighbours.

“We would always welcome a scenario in which Iran is led by people with a different vision for the future, and if such an opportunity arises, we will seize it,” Rubio stated.

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