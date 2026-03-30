E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Washington’s Rubio lays out US objectives in Iran operations

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has outlined Washington’s “very specific” objectives in Iran.

“I’ll repeat them to you now because I hear a lot of talk about ‘I don’t know what the clear objectives are.’ You should write them down,” he has said in a video message posted by the US State Department.

Washington’s objectives, according to Rubio, are as follows:

  1. The destruction of Iran’s air force
  2. The destruction of Iran’s navy
  3. The severe diminishing of Iran’s missile launching capability
  4. The destruction of their factories so they cannot make more missiles or drones

Rubio has said that the US is on pace and “ahead of schedule on some of those things”, adding that they will achieve their goals “in a number of weeks, not in a number of months”.

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