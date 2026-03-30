China ‘appreciates’ Pakistan’s efforts to mediate dialogue amid Middle East conflict

China has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to promote de-escalation and dialogue amid the Middle East conflict.

“China supports all efforts conducive to de-escalation and the resumption of dialogue and calls on all parties to start peace talks as soon as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning has said at a press briefing.

She added that Beijing commends Pakistan for its efforts to de-escalate tensions.

“We support it to continue acting [as] a mediator and stand ready to work with Pakistan and other parties to strengthen communication and coordination [to achieve] an end of hostilities and safeguarding regional peace and stability.”