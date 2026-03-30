Hand that disrupts peace will be ‘cut off’: Lebanese president

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has warned against any attempts to destabilise the country, saying authorities will act decisively, Al Jazeera reports citing Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Aoun has said, “The hand that reaches out to disrupt civil peace will be cut off,” stressing that security forces are taking firm action, including arrests and weapons seizures.

He added, “No one in Lebanon desires a civil war, and that anyone seeking to exploit the situation will not succeed”.

Aoun also pointed to the worsening situation in the south, describing it as “tragic due to the grave violations committed by Israel”, while noting that international efforts are under way to push for negotiations.