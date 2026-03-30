UK will not send troops to Iran: Britain’s PM

British Prime Minister Starmer has ruled out deploying troops to Iran, distancing the UK from direct involvement in the conflict, Al Jazeera reports.

“This is not our war and we’re not going to get drawn into it,” he has said

Starmer added that the UK is taking “defensive action” to protect “British lives, British interests and, of course, our allies in the region”.

He has further stated that Britain will continue efforts to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stressing, “We are not going to get dragged into this war.”\