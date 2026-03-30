Missile hits fuel tanker at Israel’s Oil Refineries

An industrial building and a fuel tanker at Israel’s Oil Refineries in the northern city of Haifa was hit by debris from an intercepted missile, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service said, according to Reuters.

It was not immediately clear whether the missile was fired from Iran or Hezbollah in Lebanon, who were both firing at the same time.

The fire service said a direct hit was identified on a gasoline storage tank within the factory grounds, causing thick smoke from the roof of a nearby structure.

“The incident has been fully contained. There are no casualties, no hazardous materials risks, and no danger to the public,” said Eitan Rifa, a fire commander.