EU council president endorses Pakistan’s peace efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to European Council President Antonio Costa, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

“During their warm and cordial conversation, the two leaders discussed the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East as well as exchanging views on Pakistan-EU relations,” it said on X.

“Both leaders expressed their deep concern over the ongoing hostilities in Iran and the Gulf countries, and their impact on the global economy. They stressed upon the need to resolve the crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. The prime minister also shared with the EU Council president, the latest developments in Pakistan’s mediation efforts to de-escalate the Middle East crisis,” it said.

“The EU Council president endorsed Pakistan’s peace efforts while reaffirming that the EU supported all diplomatic efforts, aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region,” it said.