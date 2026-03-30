EU’s Costa discusses Iran situation with PM Shehbaz

European Council President Antonio Costa said he had held a “good call” with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the US-Israeli war on Iran.

“Good call today with the Prime Minister of Pakistan @CMShehbaz Sharif to hear his assessment on the Iran war, as well as the outcome of the recent consultations between the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye held in Islamabad,” wrote Costa on X.

“The EU is gravely concerned over the prolongation of the war and its increasing global impact,” added Costa.