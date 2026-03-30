Spain shuts airspace for US planes involved in Iran war

Spain’s leftist government has closed Spanish airspace to US planes carrying out missions against Iran, in addition to denying Washington use of its bases, the defence minister said, according to AFP.

“The bases are not authorised, and of course neither is the use of Spanish airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Margarita Robles told journalists, confirming a report by El Pais daily.

Spain’s refusal to cooperate has “complicated” US military operations by forcing bombers to change their routes and logistics on their way to the Middle East, El Pais reported.