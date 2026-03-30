Norway cuts petrol, diesel taxes over Mideast war

Norway will temporarily slash its taxes on petrol and diesel to counter rising prices as the Middle East war disrupts global energy supplies, the government said, reports AFP.

As of April 1, the tax on petrol will be reduced by 4.41 kroner ($0.41) per litre and that on diesel by 2.85 kroner ($0.29) per litre, the government said in a statement.

Parliament voted in favour of a reduction on March 26, even though the government opposed the move and ended up in the minority on the issue as one of the five parties in the coalition government — the Centre — voted with the opposition.