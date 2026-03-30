American University in Armenia halts in-person teaching over Iran threat

The American University of Armenia has said that it was moving all classes online over Iranian threats to target US universities in West Asia, AFP reports.

Several US universities have campuses scattered throughout the Middle East, including Texas A&M University in Qatar and New York University in the United Arab Emirates.

“Due to the threat made by Iran to target American universities in West Asia and the Middle East, all AUA classes on Monday, March 30, will be held fully online,” the university said in a statement.

The American University of Armenia said it had received no direct threats and stressed there was no cause for alarm, calling the move “a precautionary measure”.